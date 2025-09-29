Sudan: The Right to Eat -The Imperative of Humanitarian Airdrops to El Fasher

document

Fikra for Studies and Development Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Airdrops to El Fasher | New Report Warns of a Silent Genocide in Darfur

Fikra for Studies and Development (FikraSD) has released a landmark report, "The Right to Eat: The Imperative of Humanitarian Airdrops to El Fasher," authored by its executive director Amgad Fareid Eltayeb.

The report calls for urgent international action to end the systematic weaponization of starvation by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias in El Fasher.

The report documents the 18-month siege of El Fasher, which has trapped more than 300,000 civilians without food, medicine, or essential supplies. It argues that conventional humanitarian mechanisms—negotiated access, aid convoys, and diplomatic appeals—have failed entirely to relief El Fasher. The RSF's deliberate obstruction of aid not only constitutes a grave war crime under International Humanitarian Law, but also forms part of a strategy of ethnic cleansing that risks escalating into genocide.

While assessing different options for humanitarian access, the report strongly cretisizes the international community's reluctance to consider airdrop operations. It underscores that the real barrier is no longer capacity, but political will. As famine is weaponized in real time, every day of inaction pushes global actors from negligence toward active complicity.

The report issues an urgent call for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and leading international powers to authorize and implement a sustained, large-scale humanitarian air bridge to El Fasher. Drawing on precedents from Gaza and Darfur, it argues that airdrops represent the only viable, immediate, and morally defensible solution to break the siege and avert mass death. It is the alternative to doing nothing while genocide unfolds.

Key Findings:

Weaponized Starvation: The RSF's blockade is a systematic war crime under International Humanitarian Law.

The RSF's blockade is a systematic war crime under International Humanitarian Law. Failure of Ground Access: After 18 months of blocked convoys and looted aid, land routes are no longer viable.

After 18 months of blocked convoys and looted aid, land routes are no longer viable. Genocide Risk: The siege and targeting of non-Arab communities meet legal thresholds for crimes against humanity and may constitute genocide.

The siege and targeting of non-Arab communities meet legal thresholds for crimes against humanity and may constitute genocide. Precedent for Deterrence: RSF restraint during the 2023 Khartoum evacuations demonstrates that credible international deterrence can secure humanitarian air operations.

The report concludes with a stark warning: the world faces a binary choice—decisive action to break the siege, or complicity in a silent genocide.

Darfur was the birthplace of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P). To abandon El Fasher now would be to abandon that promise entirely. The time for deliberation has passed. The time for airdrops is now.

Download and read the full report