Namibia: Three Arrested for Counterfeit Currency

28 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police have arrested three people over the weekend in possession of counterfeit currency notes.

This was revealed in a police report by police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Sunday.

Two suspects, female and male, were arrested at Keetmanshoop on Friday after being found with fake notes, totaling N$72 200.

The two were caught at JA Van Nel Secondary School on entrepreneurship day.

Shikwambi says the 17-year-old female pupil bought a portion of chips with the fake notes from other pupils.

"The pupils realised the money was fake and reported it to their teacher," she says.

She says the suspect was questioned about the possession of the fake notes and revealed that she received the money from her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Shikwambi says the suspect revealed that there was still a bag of such money at their house.

"The house was searched and fake notes of N$50 800 and R21 400 were discovered, totalling N$72 200," she says.

The two suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before Keetmanshoop magistrate court on Monday, 29 September.

Shikwambi says the police investigation continues.

In a similar case, a 24-year-old male was arrested on Friday at about 12H11 after buying alcohol with N$200 fake notes in a bar at Berseba.

According to Shikwambi, the suspect is arrested and expected to appear at thebKeetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Monday.

She says the police investigation is continuing.

