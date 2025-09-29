Rwanda: Kagame Lauds Successful Uci Championships in Kigali

President Paul Kagame has congratulated all participants and praised the people of Rwanda as the 2025 UCI Road World Championships concluded in Kigali on September 28.

Also read: Kagame hosts UCI guests for Gala Dinner

"Rwanda is proud to have hosted this historic UCI Road World Championships. I congratulate all the riders who competed across our capital city for their remarkable achievements and resilience," Kagame said in a post shared on his X (formerly twitter).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The championships, the first ever held on African soil, featured elite cyclists from around the world. Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar won the men's elite road race with a decisive solo effort, while Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who earlier claimed the men's time trial, finished second. Ireland's Ben Healy rounded out the podium in third place.

Also read: Tadej Pogačar retains World Championship title in Kigali

In the women's elite road race, Canada's Magdeleine Vallieres became the first Canadian to win a world road race title, finishing ahead of New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black and Spain's Mavi García.

Kagame awarded the gold medal to the reigning UCI World Champion at the grand finale of Men Elite Road Race, the final race of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships.

President Kagame also expressed gratitude to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), led by David Lappartient, as well as the event partners, security forces, and Rwandans who supported the race.

"My sincere appreciation to my friend, David Lappartient, the UCI team, our partners, the security organs who kept the race route secure, and the people of Rwanda whose energy and support made the 2025 UCI Road World Championships truly unforgettable," he said.

Kigali's hilly landscape made this edition of the road race the toughest yet, with riders covering 267.5 km and climbing more than 5,400 metres in elevation.