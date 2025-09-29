Rwanda: More Than Cycling - the Sacrifices Behind Rwanda's UCI World Championships

The UCI World Championships in Kigali didn't just test the world's elite cyclists; they also tested the dedication of the fans. From selling a personal phone for transport to halting a week's worth of business, spectators both local and international made costly and sometimes unusual sacrifices just to be part of the historic event.

Fans viewed their presence as an expression of national pride, essential support for the riders, and a non-negotiable, once-in-a-lifetime privilege.

What fans say:

Darell & Sarah Morin (Alberta, Canada)

Darell Morin, whose wife Sarah Morin runs PNW cycling racing team from Alberta, Canada, traveled to Rwanda with his family to support their son competing in the UCI race. Reflecting on their journey, Morin expressed pride and admiration for the event's local spirit.

"I am surprised to see what my son is doing in Rwanda," he stated, adding that his son's dedication and hard work made him proud. He noted the welcoming nature of Kigali, a city they experienced as 'green and clean,' highlighting the 'friendliness of the people' and the massive local support for the race.

The family also added that the number of people supporting the race and most of them being Rwandans was particularly impactful.

Ibrahim Mohammed (Sudan)

Traveling from North Sudan, Ibrahim Mohammed spoke about his experience attending the UCI World Championship.

"Coming to Rwanda just for this race was my main reason for travel," explained Mohammed, a student from North Sudan on his first visit to Kigali.

After watching the challenging course, he noted, "It was a difficult race for the cyclists, as they had to put in a lot of effort on all the hills." Looking back, he was most impressed by the city's cleanliness and the passionate crowd.

"I will be telling everyone in North Sudan about the beautiful weather, the amazing fans, and how beautiful the country is."

Aisha Nyiramajyambere (Businesswoman, Kimisagara)

Aisha Nyiramajyambere, a 43-year-old businesswoman from Kimisagara, said that attending the UCI race was a personal priority that required careful planning.

"I have sacrificed my whole time that I would have used doing my business this week just for my country," she explained, a decision that included stocking her shop ahead of time.

The experience left her with a sore throat, but also with immense pride. "I have lost my voice, and I cannot say that it is a loss," she chuckled, explaining that her effort was an expression of her love for Rwanda.

She sees the successful hosting of the event as a testament to the nation's security and prosperity, and a powerful example for the world.

Judith Niringiyimana (Student)

For 18-year-old student Judithe Niringiyimana, the UCI race served as the catalyst for her inaugural visit to the capital city. She detailed the positive experience of traveling from Gicumbi for the event.

She said: "Coming to Kigali for the UCI race was a big dream for me. I love cycling and wanted to see the race so badly that I almost sold our family livestock but a project called Zoe, which helps underprivileged youth, gave me Rwf 50,000 and I used that for transport instead.

"It is my first time in Kigali, and seeing places like the Kigali Convention Centre and watching female cyclists has been incredible. I will definitely share this experience with everyone back home."

Jeanne Sage (UK based hair-dresser)

Making the journey from Europe, Jeanne Sage, a hair dresser, shared her overall experience of being in Rwanda for the major cycling event.

"Traveling from Great Britain to Rwanda, my first visit to Africa was a privilege, as I am here to watch my son compete for his nation in the World Championship. My experience has been wonderful; the country is clean, safe, and the people are very friendly," said Sage.

Stephano Gakuru (Security guard)

Sephano Gakuru, a security guide based in Kanombe, detailed the personal sacrifice he made to ensure he could attend the historic UCI World Championship.

He said: "This event is incredibly valuable for every Rwandan, as we are the first African country to host the UCI World Championship. To be here, I had to make a sacrifice; I sold my phone for transport and food during the UCI.

"For those of us paid monthly, we couldn't wait for the end of the month. We had to take from what we had. But since I love cycling, the atmosphere, and seeing the courage of the riders, sacrificing my phone for this happiness was not a big deal."

Kayisani Uwizeyimana (Businessman based in Kanombe)

Kayisani Uwizeyimana, a resident of Kanombe also made significant sacrifices to witness the UCI World Championships.

"I paused all activities I was supposed to do for this week just for UCI," he stated, explaining his unusual decision to set aside his primary work which includes construction and, previously, street vending of watches and necklaces to cheer on the competitors.

Uwizeyimana, who is the breadwinner in his family noted he is currently relying on his savings. He expressed his awe at the scale of the event, finding it above the usual things he had been seeing in the Tour de Rwanda and highlighting the temporary closure of institutions like schools as evidence of its importance.

For him, seeing Rwanda being the first country to host the UCI gave him pride and value.