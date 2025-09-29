Ethiopia: Deputy PM Temesgen Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Theatre Complex in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh has today inaugurated the State-of-the-Art Theatre Complex in Addis Ababa for Children and Youth, showcasing the government's commitment to the advancement of arts and culture.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister described arts as a vital instrument for creating values, expediting civilization, and shaping narrations, emphasizing the importance of managing and supporting the sector with purpose.

Temesgen further stated that the reformist government of Ethiopia considers the arts as a means of expressing the country's prosperity and aspirations.

The government, by giving a great deal of attention to the arts, is implementing various important initiatives, he added.

"We are building conducive centers across Ethiopia to nurture children and youth in artistic creativity and cultural development," he said.

The construction of the Children's and Youth Theatre Complex demonstrates the government's commitment to advancing art and culture in the country.

"This center--where the next generation of Ethiopia's artistic pioneers will emerge--reflects the government's strong commitment to harnessing the power of art for nation-building and generational transformation," Temesgen stressed.

The Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned that the government believes that art plays an irreplaceable role in fostering national unity by creating shared values and strengthening societal cohesion.

Addis Ababa is increasingly becoming a favorable place for the arts, as numerous modern Amphitheaters and plazas are being built in various locations across the city, he added.

"Through its rapid journey of urban development, Addis Ababa continues to demonstrate its role as a city that creates meaningful opportunities for the arts while supporting countless established and emerging artists."

These artistic venues, Temesgen noted, are vital to reflect the country's collective cultural progress and intellectual advancement.

The center inaugurated today will serve as a hub where creativity and culture intersect, where the dreams of children are nurtured, and where Ethiopia's youth can shine in theatre and cinema as a place of excellence, he remarked on social media post.

He also called on the public to come together in building Ethiopia by nurturing and promoting the arts.

Temesgen finally called upon the youth to elevate and promote the image of their country and capital, to strengthen unity, and to help shape the future generation.

Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, for her part, said that in recent years of reform measures, in addition to renovation of existing historic theaters, nine brand-new theater venues have been constructed.

Highlighting the concern that artistic work should not be confined to limited halls, Adanech revealed that 110 plazas and over 50 amphitheater venues have also been built over the past reform years.

The newly inaugurated theater complex includes one main theater with a seating capacity of 1,200 people, housed within two 14-storey blocks, along with two cinema halls and various specialized service facilities.

This Children's and Youth Theatre Complex has been constructed with international standard that meets the status of Addis Ababa.