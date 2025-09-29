Ethiopia: France Lauds Ethiopia's Transformative Reform Journey

Addis Ababa — France has commended Ethiopia's incredible transformative homegrown economic reforms.

Alexis Lamek, France's Ambassador to Ethiopia, lauded the country for its huge transformation and massive reform process, reaffirming France's commitment to further elevating cooperation in various spheres.

Ethiopia is currently implementing massive economic reforms under its Homegrown Economic Reform program, which includes the liberalization of markets, reforming fiscal and monetary policies, restructuring debt, and improving the business environment, among other initiatives.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, French Ambassador Alexis Lamek commented on these developments, stating that "We are proud of being accompanying this country in this endeavor."

"We consider ourselves as a close partner of Ethiopia and a close friend of the people of Ethiopia," he noted.

He also expressed his country's strong desire to further strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia in this incredible journey, which aims at making the country more peaceful and prosperous. Ambassador Lamek reiterated: "As a partner, it is our pride to do so."

Regarding the role of creating a favorable environment in attracting FDI and France's experience, he said France is one of the most attractive countries now for investors in the world.

For the Ambassador, being one of the most attractive countries for investors did not come overnight as it was a very long journey, expressing France's readiness to share its experience with other countries like Ethiopia.

He stressed the need to pay attention to the needs of the companies for them to be ready to invest, create jobs and increase the prosperity of the country.

"I hope there will be many French investors in this country," Ambassador Lamek affirmed.

Ethiopia's government has embarked on a comprehensive reform to create a business-friendly environment over the past six years, including liberalization of the telecom sector, opening up of the financial sector, the trade sector, and liberalization the logistics sector for foreign investors, among others.

Accordingly, as Ethiopia has implemented various legal and administrative reforms to make it a business-friendly nation, many sectors and sub-sectors have been opened up for domestic and foreign investment.