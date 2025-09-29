Ethiopia: Govt Prioritizes Technology to Bolster Efficiency of Service Delivery - Amhara Region Chief

Addis Ababa — Amhara Regional State Chief Administrator Arega Kebede underscored that the government is making multifaceted efforts to ensure efficient service delivery, emphasizing that establishing a modern and technology-based system is essential to realizing these efforts.

Mesob One-Stop Service Center was officially launched today in Bahir Dar City, Amhara regional state, with the presence of Amhara Regional State Chief Administrator Arega Kebede, Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa, as well as other high-ranking government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Amhara Regional State Chief Administrator Arega Kebede stressed the need for establishing a modern and technology-based system to ensure smooth service delivery.

He said the government is making multifaceted efforts to ensure efficient service delivery, emphasizing that establishing a modern and technology-based system is essential to ensure efficient service delivery.

Recalling that efforts have been made to bring the one-stop service center to the region, he said that following the swift completion of the service center by the regional government, Mesob One-Stop Service was commenced today at the regional level.

The one-stop service will save time and labor, as well as ensure fairness, accountability, and a smooth trade and investment system, he affirmed.

Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa, for her part, stated the government's ongoing endeavors to make public institutions' service delivery modern and swift, and efficient.

Concerted effort is being undertaken to establish an efficient system to sustainably address the issue of service delivery as a country, she added.

Mesob One-Stop Service Center is one of the demonstrations of the endeavors being implemented by the government, the Minister said, adding it is being implemented across all parts of the country.

Noting that various activities are being carried out to make service delivery modern and efficient in government institutions, the minister further affirmed the commitment of the government to continue such endeavors in a more intensified manner.

The Mesob One-Stop Service Center, inaugurated in April 2025 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, aims to transform public service delivery in Ethiopia by providing citizens with integrated, efficient, and transparent government services.