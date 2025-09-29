Angola: Businesspeople Outline Strategies to Create More Jobs in Angola

Luanda — The "Angola Accelerator" business group recently brought together 55 businesspeople and decision-makers from various sectors in Luanda to identify the best strategies and strengthen their investments in businesses that will enable the creation of more jobs in the country.

During the meeting, called the "Business Lounge," the business community had the opportunity to present their projects and establish partnerships in an environment focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and expanding networks, according to a press release received by ANGOP this Sunday.

In addition to outlining strategies to boost job creation, they also addressed issues of stimulating the economy, opening up space for new businesses and improving the quality of life of communities.

Quoted in the release, Maurício Guimarães, executive director of the Angola Accelerator Group, said that the Business Lounge serves as a connector for companies to generate a direct impact on job creation and increased business volume.

She also noted that bringing together small, medium, and large companies creates an environment conducive to building strategic partnerships that strengthen the Angolan business sector.

Businesswoman and TV presenter Zuleica Wilson, in turn, emphasized that the Business Lounge is an event whose importance is reflected in the number of companies that participate and connect to generate business.

For Yona Vicente, a representative of Kainotês, the meeting enabled the expansion of her network and opened up business opportunities and partnerships that strengthen the business sector.

The Business Lounge is a leading space for creating synergies, contributing to the strengthening of the Angolan business ecosystem and the generation of more investment and jobs.

Acelerador Angola is the Angolan subsidiary of Grupo Acelerador Brasil, a business education and mentoring company that aims to drive business growth and sustainability in Angola through training programs, leadership development, and strategic mentoring.

The group offers practical training and methodology adapted to the Angolan context, focusing on areas such as organizational management, leadership, process development, and talent acquisition to strengthen the country's private sector. AMC/QCB/DOJ