Angola: AIAAN Modernization Services Ensured By a Joint Venture

Luanda — The modernization of ground handling, cargo, and airport operations services at Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) will be ensured by a joint venture (partnership between companies) comprising Menzies Aviation Angola, TAAG, and the Airport Management Company (SGA).

According to a statement from TAAG, seen by ANGOP on Sunday, the initiative aims to strengthen the modernization and professionalization of the national aviation sector.

It praises Menzies Aviation as a world leader in the sector, present in more than 60 countries and over 255 airports, recognized for its financial strength, operational excellence, and capacity for innovation.

Therefore, the document states, the merger of the three companies will raise the level of professionalization and competitiveness in the aviation sector, creating sustainable value for airlines, passengers, cargo operators, and the national economy.

According to the statement, TAAG's entry as a shareholder in this partnership ensures that Angola benefits from international standards of quality and efficiency, reinforcing the country's ambition to position itself as a leading aviation hub in Africa.

The statement considers this alliance a strategy combined with the relevance of the Angolan flag carrier, with its strong national and regional presence, the credibility and global expertise of Menzies, and the institutional legitimacy of SGA as the manager of the national airport network.

TAAG's entry as a shareholder in Menzies Aviation Angola reinforces the company's long-term strategic vision, allowing it to combine the robustness and operational excellence of a global leader with the relevance of the Angolan airline in the domestic market.