East Africa: Sudan's Delegate in Geneva Refutes Lies and Allegations By Some Organizations Against Armed Forces in Human Rights Council Meetings

Geneva, September 27, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, refuted the exposed lies and allegations promoted by some non-governmental organizations during the Human Rights Council meetings about the use of chemical weapons by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

He stressed that all those false claims are nothing but the adoption of the false narrative of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and that these paid organizations exploit their right to participate in this forum in order to adopt the allegations and positions of the rebel militia in Sudan, particularly the ridiculous false allegations about the use of chemical weapons by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

He asked: "Why did these organizations not speak about their direct and original mandate? Did these organizations not hear or see the videos of the torture of the martyr Gisma, who was tortured and hanged on tree branches until death in Zalingei? Did these mercenary organizations not hear about the siege of El-Fashir for a year and a half and the killing of the population by starvation? Did these militia-affiliated organizations not hear about the militia shelling mosques and houses of worship, the latest being the mosque in Al-Daraja neighborhood, where more than 70 worshipers were killed? And how do they ignore all these atrocities, while trying to divert attention from the crimes of the rebel militia by making false allegations against the Sudanese Armed Forces?"

He added that it is truly regrettable that some of these organizations have descended to such a level and promote these allegations based on unknown sources and unverified narratives.

Ambassador Hamid confirmed that this is a blatant politicization of the work of non-governmental organizations and a flagrant violation of Resolution 1996/31 governing the work of NGOs. Therefore, Sudan will take the necessary measures through the United Nations Committee on NGOs against these organizations.

He also affirmed Sudan's commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which it is a principal party, stressing that this is beyond any doubt, as the Convention is an integral part of Sudan's legal framework.

He added: "For this reason, as soon as some circles started promoting these false accusations, Sudan formed a national committee including various relevant ministries, bodies, and institutions to investigate these allegations, including the National Authority for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The committee has made significant progress in its work according to a scientific method and precise professional standards, including field surveys and soil sample analysis. The report of this specialized committee will be decisive against these organizations and will expose their allegations."

He explained that before all this, these organizations that adopt the positions of the rebel militia and promote these allegations must know that the Human Rights Council is not the forum where such claims should be raised, which further confirms the politicization of the work of those organizations and their service to the rebel militia only.

He also pointed out that the representatives of these organizations come to the Council meetings to spread these lies, and at the end of the meeting, each one leaves and sends the link to the militia that sent him.

He wrapped up by stressing that these are mere fabrications and lies with no basis in truth, emphasizing that the Sudanese Army is backed by and fights alongside the entire Sudanese people.