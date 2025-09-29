Sudan: Darfur Regional Government Expresses Gratitude to Turkish Government for Humanitarian Support to IDPs in Al-Fashir

- The General Manager of Social Welfare and Humanitarian Affairs for the Darfur Region, Engineer Abdelbagi Mohamed Hamid, expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Government and people of Türkiye for their humanitarian efforts in supporting displaced persons (IDPs) in Al-Fashir.

He affirmed that the swift response of the Turkish Government to appeals from the Darfur Region, along with its generous support in providing and distributing hot meals to displaced citizens, reflects profound values of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation. He noted that this support embodies the highest ideals of giving at a time when the people are living under extremely harsh conditions due to the ongoing siege.

Abdelbagi added that the support will continue for several weeks and will include providing hot meals to besieged citizens through the community kitchen, which began operations on Saturday.

He further emphasized the importance of sustaining this support and expanding its scope to reach more of the most vulnerable groups, in order to alleviate the suffering of those affected and strengthen their resilience.