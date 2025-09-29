Ethiopia Urges Stronger Brics Unity to Tackle Global Crises At UN Meeting

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia called on BRICS member states to intensify collective action to address global challenges during the 3rd BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting held on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly.

In his remarks, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera thanked India for convening the session as incoming BRICS Chair in 2026 and commended Brazil for its successful leadership during the 2025 Rio Summit.

Highlighting the current global context marked by armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, and disruptions to development, the State Minister stressed that these challenges disproportionately impact developing countries.

He said BRICS has a historic opportunity to ease tensions, foster peace, strengthen multilateralism, and advance sustainable development goals.

The State Minister praised the adoption of key declarations at the Rio Summit on climate finance, artificial intelligence governance, and combating socially determined diseases, noting that these will guide concrete BRICS actions.

He also welcomed India's initiative for a joint media statement outlining BRICS priorities in economic, financial, and trade matters.

Underscoring the expanding membership of BRICS, Ambassador Hadera outlined three priorities: transforming declarations into tangible results, pushing for fair reform of global financial institutions to better serve the Global South, and leading by example through fostering peaceful and friendly relations among countries.

"Maintaining peace and security enables all people to enjoy equal opportunity to lead a decent life," he said, affirming Ethiopia's commitment to collective efforts towards sustainable peace and development.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting concluded with the adoption of the Foreign Ministers' Joint Media Statement.