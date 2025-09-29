Ethiopia: Opening GERD for Public Visits Boosts Tourism Potential - Scholars

Addis Ababa — Scholars have emphasized that opening the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for public visits will play a significant role in stimulating Ethiopia's tourism sector.

The GERD, inaugurated on September 9, 2025, in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and several African leaders, is now being positioned not only as an energy project but also as a tourism destination.

Ayalew Sisay, tourism senior researcher and author, stated that GERD will contribute greatly to tourism expansion.

The artificial lake created by the dam, known as Lake Nigat, along with its islands, offers favorable opportunities to host various events, he added.

He noted that the site could attract tourists through activities such as water sports, boat rides, and fishing, as well as the development of hotels and restaurants on the islands.

"This will enhance Ethiopia's appeal as a preferred tourist destination," Ayalew underscored.

Kassegn Berhanu, a tourism and hospitality researcher at Debre Berhan University, on his part, noted that the GERD will play a crucial role in reaffirming Ethiopia as a major tourist destination.

According to him, the dam area will not only help promote nearby attractions but also create significant job opportunities for local communities.

Ayalew further highlighted that the project could serve as a platform for cultural exchange, togetherness, and unity among people visiting the area.

Kassegn, however, stressed the importance of developing infrastructure and modernizing services to maximize the dam's tourism value.

Tourism State Minister Silesh Girma also confirmed that the government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, is working to promote GERD as a tourism destination.

In partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, tourists have already started visiting the dam, he added.