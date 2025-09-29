Eritrea: Seminar On Integrated Organic Agricultural Practices

Asmara, 28 September 2025 - As part of efforts to ensure "Safe and Nutritious Food for Everyone, Everywhere!" the Ministry of Agriculture hosted a seminar on 25 September at Mai-Nefhi Hotel focusing on integrated organic agricultural practices. The event, titled "Organic Farming Practices for Safe and Nutritious Food Production," brought together experts from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Marine Resources, Ministry of Education, the Institute of Higher Education, and the Colleges of Hamelmalo and Mai-Nefhi to share findings and discuss innovative solutions.

Mr. Semere Amlesom, Director General of the Agricultural Extension Department , delivered the opening and welcoming remarks. He emphasized the urgent need for a food system that is both productive and environmentally friendly. Highlighting the risks posed by synthetic agriculture, such as degradation of underground water sources and soil quality, he stressed the benefits of organic agriculture across all sectors in the country to ultimately ensure the production of safe and nutritious food.

Mr. Natnael Habtemicheal, also from the Agricultural Extension Department and chair of the organizing committee, presented a comprehensive overview of the prospects and potential of organic farming in Eritrea, along with the committee's achievements to date. He highlighted the country's unique agricultural challenges and underscored the opportunities integrated organic farming offers, particularly in terms of economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr. Temesgen Ghbremeskel, representing the Ministry of Marine Resources, underscored the interconnected nature of agriculture and marine ecosystems. "By implementing sustainable farming practices, we can protect our valuable resources for future generations," he said. "These innovations are not just about growing crops; they're about building a prosperous, sustainable food system." He also noted the expansion of Abdur Enterprise into three branches, an initiative producing fish amino acid and seaweed liquid fertilizer, which was launched following the establishment of the National Committee on Integrated Organic Agriculture in 2021.

The day featured a series of insightful presentations on various aspects of integrated organic agriculture. Topics included the effect of neem oil and leaf extract as pest repellents and fertilizers, compost quality index assessment, evaluation of moringa, guava, and seaweed liquid fertilizer on hydroponic fodder, and the use of blended eggshells, banana peels, and coffee grounds as organic liquid fertilizers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants highlighted several key issues, including the potential to reduce compost production costs to make it more affordable for farmers, the necessity of gradually transitioning from synthetic to organic farming to protect both the environment and human health, the importance of research-based and evidence-backed policy decisions, and the need to enhance studies and discussions on integrated organic agriculture. They also proposed new perspectives and alternative solutions to strengthen the sector based on existing research findings.

The seminar concluded with closing remarks by Mr. Alemseged Asghedom, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture. After thanking all presenters and congratulating the coordinators, he stressed the importance of continued research and collaboration to advance organic agricultural practices in Eritrea. He also underlined the potential of integrated organic agriculture to significantly contribute to food security, environmental protection, and the production of safe and nutritious food.