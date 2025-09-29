Eritrea: World Tourism Day Observed At National Level

Asmara, 28 September 2025 - World Tourism Day 2025 was commemorated at the Abrha Bahta School for the Hearing Impaired in Asmara under the theme "Tourism for Sustainable Transformation."

Ms. Liya Gebreab, head of the Ministry of Tourism in the Central Region, explained that Tourism Day was marked with a week-long series of programs in collaboration with government institutions and national associations.

Stressing the need for effective management and follow-up to fully harness the benefits of tourism, Ms. Liya noted that the Government of Eritrea has put in place a clear policy framework for the tourism sector with future generations in mind. She added that Eritrea's rich natural and cultural resources, coupled with the peace and security prevailing in the country, provide a strong foundation for tourism development.

Mr. Fesehaye Hagos, coordinator of the event, commended the contributions of participants and highlighted the week's activities, which included sports competitions, bazaars, traditional costume shows, and other cultural programs. He also announced that the programs would continue until 29 September.

Mr. Solomon Girmay, chairman of the Tourism Service Provision Institutions Association, emphasized the importance of tourism in national development. He affirmed the association's readiness to contribute to the country's overall development programs.

The event was attended by Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism; Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women; and other senior officials.

World Tourism Day, held on 27 September, was observed for the 46th time internationally and for the 30th time at the national level.