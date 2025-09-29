Sudan: Prime Minister Meets American Researcher Cameron Hudson in New York

- As part of his efforts to expand international relations and strengthen dialogue with global think tanks, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met Sunday with the American researcher, writer, and analyst Cameron Hudson, Senior Fellow of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), at the premises of Sudan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The meeting witnessed a fruitful exchange of views on the political, economic, and humanitarian developments in Sudan in light of current regional and international challenges.

The two sides also touched on ways to enhance relations between Sudan and the United States of America, particularly in the areas of political and diplomatic cooperation and development support.

Dr. Idris stressed, during the meeting, the importance of dialogue with think tanks and policymakers in the United States, affirming that Sudan looks forward to building strategic partnerships based on mutual respect and joint interests.

For his part, Hudson expressed his strong interest in developments in Sudan, underscoring the importance of supporting the transitional phase and fostering opportunities for stability and sustainable development in the country.

The meeting came as part of a series of engagements held by the Prime Minister with UN officials and influential intellectual figures on the sidelines of his participation in the sessions of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting was attended from the Sudanese side by Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Ayesir, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, Sudan's Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Mohamed Abdullah Idris, Prime Minister's Advisor Dr. Hussein Al-Hafyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jamal Malik, Minister Plenipotentiary Ammar Mohamed Mahmoud, and Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Abdel-Azim.