Sudan: Prime Minister Meets American Researcher Cameron Hudson in New York

28 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- As part of his efforts to expand international relations and strengthen dialogue with global think tanks, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met Sunday with the American researcher, writer, and analyst Cameron Hudson, Senior Fellow of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), at the premises of Sudan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The meeting witnessed a fruitful exchange of views on the political, economic, and humanitarian developments in Sudan in light of current regional and international challenges.

The two sides also touched on ways to enhance relations between Sudan and the United States of America, particularly in the areas of political and diplomatic cooperation and development support.

Dr. Idris stressed, during the meeting, the importance of dialogue with think tanks and policymakers in the United States, affirming that Sudan looks forward to building strategic partnerships based on mutual respect and joint interests.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, Hudson expressed his strong interest in developments in Sudan, underscoring the importance of supporting the transitional phase and fostering opportunities for stability and sustainable development in the country.

The meeting came as part of a series of engagements held by the Prime Minister with UN officials and influential intellectual figures on the sidelines of his participation in the sessions of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting was attended from the Sudanese side by Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Ayesir, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, Sudan's Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Mohamed Abdullah Idris, Prime Minister's Advisor Dr. Hussein Al-Hafyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jamal Malik, Minister Plenipotentiary Ammar Mohamed Mahmoud, and Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Abdel-Azim.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.