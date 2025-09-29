Sudan: Wali of Khartoum State Launches Civil Defense Initiative to Combat Disease Vectors and Hazardous Waste Across Seven Localities

- The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, Sunday inaugurated the Civil Defense Forces initiative in Ombada Locality, targeting the control of disease vectors, environmental sanitation, and the disposal of hazardous, chemical, and war-related waste across the state's seven localities.

The launch was attended by Dr. Fath El-Rahman Mohamed Al-Amin, Director General of Khartoum State Ministry of Health, the Director General of Khartoum State Police, and the Director of Civil Defense in Khartoum State.

Speaking to a large gathering of citizens, community leaderships, and participating personnel, the Wali of Khartoum State emphasized the importance of controlling disease vectors at both aquatic and terrestrial stages to prevent their transmission in flying stages. He highlighted that this initiative uniquely addresses hazardous, chemical, and war-related waste as part of broader efforts to eliminate epidemic diseases.

Hamza affirmed that Khartoum remains safe and livable, noting his administration's commitment to restoring infrastructure, supporting treatment centers with medical equipment and medicines, and expanding hospital bed capacity. He also urged local media to counter misinformation and rumors.

The Director General of the Civil Defense Directorate, Major General (Police), Dr. Osman Atta Mustafa, explained that the campaign aims to achieve "zero dengue fever and zero malaria," mobilizing over 1,000 personnel with 60 motorized spray pumps and 10 fogging machines to treat stagnant water.

Ombada Executive Director Abu Al-Gasim Adam Al-Tahir pledged full support to the Wali of Khartoum State to ensure security, health, and public services across the state, affirming victories in both the health campaign against disease vectors and previous efforts to safeguard the state's dignity and stability.