Namibia: Oshikunde Constituency Councillor Lonia Kaishungu-Shinana Retires

The councillor of the Oshikunde constituency in the Ohangwena region, Lonia Kaishungu-Shinana, celebrated her retirement with a community celebration on Friday and Saturday.

The retirement festivities drew attendees from across the Oshikunde constituency, gathering at the constituency office for a weekend of reflection and celebration.

After a decade of service, Kaishungu-Shinana has decided to step back and focus on her personal life and home.

"I will be retiring from active politics but will remain available for advice whenever needed. I am grateful for the opportunity my people gave me by voting me in as councillor, allowing me to serve them," Kaishungu said.

Guests included Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa, as well as former governors Usko Ngahaamwa and Walde Ndevashiya.

They commended Kaishungu-Shinana for her unwavering commitment to serving the community and bringing positive change in the lives of the constituents of Oshikunde.