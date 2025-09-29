Namibia: Rundu Fundraising for Trade Fair Declines

The Rundu Town Council (RTC) raised N$552 900 in cash and in-kind pledges during a fundraising gala dinner held on Saturday at Rundu, in support of its upcoming annual trade fair.

This year's total falls short of last year's amount, which exceeded N$900 000.

The Rundu Trade Fair is stated for 24 October to 1 November.

The town's chief executive, Olavi Nathanael, described last year's trade fair as a resounding success, noting that revenue had exceeded costs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We improved our marketing and promotion, increased our exhibitors from 128 to 155, and introduced diverse activities such as a gospel show, comedy night, and a boxing bonanza," Nathanael said.

He also emphasised the importance of investment as the engine of sustainable growth, highlighting its role in job creation.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare was announced as the patron of the trade fair for the next three years.

He succeeds former deputy prime minister John Mutorwa.

Ngurare's speech was delivered on his behalf by Kavango East governor Hamunyera Hambyuka.

Ngurare expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to serve with diligence.

"It is quite an honour for me, and I will try to fulfil my duties towards this activity diligently," he said.

Ngurare said of Rundu's strategic geographic location, the town is not only a cultural and commercial hub but also a vital financial gateway.

He pointed to high investment potential in key sectors such as agribusiness, fisheries, logistics, hospitality, renewable energy, housing, retail, and manufacturing.

"The Rundu Annual Trade Fair is more than just an exhibition event. It is a platform of endless possibilities and seamless opportunities, a space where businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, individuals and communities converge to showcase innovation, explore opportunities, and build partnerships that drive inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development," Ngurare stated.

He added that the Kavango East region is one of Namibia's most promising investment destinations due to its untapped opportunities.

- NAMPA