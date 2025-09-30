Zimbabwe: 'Enhancing ZDF Welfare a Priority' - President Hands Over 102 Vehicles

GOVERNMENT is committed to addressing the welfare and conditions of service for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, including the entire public service, with efforts underway to procure more vehicles to improve their mobility, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, yesterday handed over 102 vehicles to ZDF, as part of the conditions of service for senior army officers.

All in all, the ZDF will get over 700 vehicles, with the consignment being augmented by a batch of buses, allowing intra-city and inter-city movement of the forces.

Prior to yesterday's commissioning, the President had handed over 54 staff and utility vehicles at a ceremony held in Harare last year.

At this year's Defence Forces Day commemorations in August, the President committed Government to providing vehicles for senior officers and yesterday's commissioning was a partial fulfilment, with the rest of the vehicles expected to be delivered by mid-next year.

"During this year's celebrations of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day, I reiterated that the addressing of the welfare and conditions of service for our Defence Forces, including the entire public service, is an ongoing process.

"The vehicles I am commissioning today (yesterday) are under the first phase of a comprehensive programme that will see Government procuring vehicles, inclusive of buses, towards enhancing mobility across the rank and file of the ZDF," he said.

The allocation of the vehicles, President Mnangagwa said, was a strategic investment that would ultimately aid in the realisation of national development aspirations, including the attainment of an upper-middle-class economic status by 2030.

Further, he said the initiative would also enable the Defence Forces to effectively execute their constitutional mandate.

"This includes in areas such as defending our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, advancing our national interests, infrastructure development, disaster response and management, among others.

"I am convinced that the strength of a nation lies in the agility, high state of efficiency, prowess and capability of the military and broader security architecture of our country," he said.

President Mnangagwa then commended the ZDF for the prevailing peace, harmony and tranquillity, adding that they were vital ingredients for the development, industrialisation and modernisation of the country.

"I take cognisance of your professionalism, unwavering dedication, loyalty and unflinching vigilance.

"Your collective efforts in maintaining peace are helping to create a conducive environment where capital and business, including small-to-medium enterprises can feel safe to establish, thrive and flourish. Your role in making Zimbabwe a safe investment destination is applauded," said the President.

Going forward, he said, Government will continue ensuring that the military is equipped with the requisite tools and resources as well as modern technologies towards the effective discharge of its mandate.

"I congratulate the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion and other stakeholders for putting up this timely scheme.

"Finally, to the recipients of the vehicles, I urge you to be responsible stewards. Take good care of these assets and use them for the intended purposes, while adding value to your respective offices, duty stations and the overall work of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said the President.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was encouraging to note that President Mnangagwa continued to champion initiatives that empower the ZDF.

"The provision of vehicles is fundamental in improving the ZDF's conditions of service," she said.

ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda said the consignment will go a long way in capacitating the Defence Forces.