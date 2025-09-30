South Africa: FIFA Deducts Three Points From Bafana Over Mokoena Debacle

FIFA has stripped South Africa of three points and awarded Lesotho a 3-0 victory after Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player in a World Cup qualifier.

The decision, announced on Monday relates to South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in Polokwane on 21 March.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena played in the match despite being suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

In a statement, FIFA said the South African Football Association (SAFA) breached competition rules by allowing Mokoena to feature.

The governing body's disciplinary committee ruled the match forfeited, imposing a 3-0 scoreline in favour of Lesotho.

SAFA was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,600) and Mokoena issued with a warning.

The association has ten days to appeal.

The ruling alters the standings in Group C of the African qualifiers. South Africa who had topped the group now sit level on 14 points with Benin but trail on goal difference.

Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in October as they attempt to recover ground in their push for a place at the 2026 World Cup.