Angola: Attorney General's Office Points Out Flaws in Pre-Trial Detention Control

Lubango — The coordinator of the Southern Judicial Region of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), Vanderley Bento Mateus, acknowledged on Monday in Lubango the existence of flaws in the oversight of pretrial detention control.

These shortcomings, according to the Deputy Attorney General, continue to generate situations of excessive punishment in the region's prisons, which is the most serious form of personal coercion.

Speaking at a training session on sentence execution and pretrial detention oversight, the magistrate emphasized that, although exact figures are not available, cases of excessive punishment persist and vary across the region's five provinces, requiring greater coordination among all justice professionals.

He defended the need to streamline some procedures, as well as to demand greater rigor from the Public Prosecutor's Office, courts, criminal police agencies, and prison services.

Huila Penitentiary Service has 840 inmates, 455 of whom have been convicted. Seven cases of excessive pretrial detention have been on record for more than eight months, currently under appeal. BP/MS/DAN/AMP