Zimbabwe: Five Miners Trapped in Mazowe Shaft Collapse

29 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say five artisanal miners have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed at a mine in Mazowe.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Mamini, Umsasa Farm when a 20-metre-deep shaft gave way while the men were working inside.

In a statement, the ZRP confirmed the accident and said rescue teams were at the site attempting to reach those trapped.

"The ZRP confirms a mine accident which occurred at Mamini, Umsasa Farm, Mazowe on 28 September 2025, where five artisanal miners were trapped after a 20m deep shaft in which they were mining collapsed. Rescuing teams are currently on the ground. More details will be released in due course," the statement read.

Illegal and small-scale mining is widespread in the country and safety standards are often lacking.

Accidents of this nature are common particularly in gold-rich regions such as Mazowe, Shamva and Midlands.

