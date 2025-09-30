Ethiopia: Cure Blindness Project Launches School Eye Health Initiative in Ethiopia On World Sight Day

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — In celebration of World Sight Day 2025, Cure Blindness Project is proud to announce the official launch of its School Eye Health Project in Ethiopia--a transformative two-year initiative aimed at improving vision care for school-aged children and teachers in the Oromia(Jimma) and Sidama (Northern Sidama) regional states.

"The School Eye Health Project represents a significant step toward eliminating avoidable blindness among children in Ethiopia. By empowering schools and communities, Cure Blindness Project aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive with clear vision", says Dr. Zelalem Habtamu, Country Director, Ethiopia.

World Sight Day, observed globally every October, serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about avoidable blindness and vision impairment. This year, Cure Blindness Project is using the occasion to spotlight the urgent need for accessible eye care in schools and to promote sustainable solutions that align with Ethiopia's National Eye Health Strategic Plan. Cure Blindness also working with Ethiopia Ophthalmology Association of Ethiopia in collaboration with Ministry of Health to advocate eye glass access in the country in line with the 2025 WSD

Running from September 2025 to December 2026, the School Eye Health Project will directly benefit 12,000 students and teachers across 20 primary schools. The initiative is designed to build sustainable, school-based eye care systems that can be integrated into Ethiopia's broader health and education frameworks.

About Cure Blindness Project

Founded as Himalayan Cataract Project, Cure Blindness Project today celebrates 30 years of restoring sight. This singular mission expanded from its origins in Nepal to 30 countries with high-quality eye care, education, and world-class eye care infrastructure. Together with partners, Cure Blindness Project has provided over 1.8 million sight-restoring surgeries and provided screening and basic care to over 18.5 million people. Learn more at: www.cureblindness.org.