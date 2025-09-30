Zimbabwe: Armed Robbery Cases Rise By 4% As Police Struggle With Resource Shortages

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a 4% increase in armed robbery cases between January and August this year, a rise officials partly attribute to the force's acute shortage of vehicles, equipment, and manpower needed to effectively combat crime.

Deputy Police Commissioner for Administration Leny Ncube told the Defence, Security and Home Affairs Parliamentary Portfolio Committee during an oral evidence hearing on Tuesday that while general robbery cases fell by 8% over the same period, armed robberies -- the most violent category -- remain a growing concern.

"Our analysis of crime statistics for the period January to August 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reveals a different picture. We have recorded an overall 8% decrease in total robbery cases. However, there is a concerning 4% increase in the most violent category, robberies committed using firearms," Ncube said.

He added that the ZRP was fully alert to the threat and taking action "within its means," but warned that the shortage of resources was undermining the police's ability to respond effectively.

"While government has over the past years availed operational vehicles, we continue to experience shortages as our ageing fleet is susceptible to breakdowns, hampering rapid response to crime scenes. The sad reality is that we are often outpaced by criminals using high-powered vehicles," Ncube said.

Of the ZRP's required 9,320 vehicles, the force currently has 2,830, of which 1,007 are grounded due to breakdowns, leaving only 1,823 operational, roughly 20% of its needs.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted that criminal syndicates were becoming increasingly sophisticated, with some involving former security service members who brought expertise to their operations. These groups, he said, were using cloned vehicles, counter-intelligence tactics, and advanced technologies, leaving the ZRP ill-equipped.

"We lack advanced technology to monitor the movement of sophisticated and transnational criminals. In today's environment, where criminal activity is being propelled by technology, technology-driven policing ceases to be a luxury, it is now essential if we are to remain relevant," Ncube stressed.

To mitigate the surge in armed robberies, the police are encouraging businesses to invest in functional CCTV systems and alarm technologies.

"The ZRP is steadily advancing its capabilities through the strategic adoption of technology to combat armed robberies. Our focus is on both prevention and investigation, and we are championing the adoption of security technologies within the business community," Ncube said.