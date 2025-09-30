Namibian Scientist Awarded Unesco-Al Prize

A Namibian scientist was awarded the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Al Fozan International Prize for the promotion of youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem).

Mindsinaction co-founder Ndaudika Mulundileni (34) is part of four other laureates who were awarded, hailing from China, Cyprus, Morocco and Peru.

The five laureates have made significant contributions to advancing science and education across diverse areas such as empowering youth with hands-on skills in coding, robotics and Stem education; developing pioneering tools on breast cancer risk prediction; and furthering pivotal research on ocean data and climate change.

Mulundileni, who represented Africa as a laureate, was recognised for his leadership of the Mindsinaction Steam Centre, an initiative in Namibia dedicated to empowering youth through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education.

He has promoted Stem education in Namibia, reaching underserved communities, bridging educational gaps and challenging societal norms.

He has inspired young people to identify, tackle and solve real-life challenges by building functional prototypes through the Mindsinaction Steam programmes.

His initiatives have empowered pupils with skills in coding, robotics and problem-solving, which have fostered a culture of innovation from the ground up.

Mulundileni told The Namibian that although the formality was presented in his name, he shares the honour equally with his co-founder, Andreas Leonard, and the Mindsinaction team.

"We feel honoured because this award highlights our journey. Our journey in Stem began in high school when my friend Andreas Leonard and I participated in the school science fair. During that time, we challenged ourselves to come up with a sustainable and eco-friendly method of making bricks for our community. With relative success, this project exposed us to new challenges and new opportunities. It enhanced our problem-solving abilities and planted a seed that grew to various stages, shaping who we are today," he explains.

Mindsinaction was established in 2018 and managed to establish sustainable learning structures, training over 200 teachers to deliver an adaptive curriculum which promotes lifelong learning.

"Since then, we have exposed over 5 000 pupils to integrated Stem activities. This includes pupils from the most remote areas of Namibia, 60% girls, and under-resourced schools with some pupils experiencing their first encounter with a computer," he says.

In addition to international recognition, each laureate receives a US$50 000 prize.

The other laureates are Mounia Laassiri from Morocco, representing the Arab states, Lijing Cheng from China representing Asia and the Pacific, Kyriaki Michailidou from Cyprus, representing Europe and North America, and Rosa Espinoza from Peru, representing Latin America and the Caribbean.

Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay says these young researchers aren't just the future as they are already making a difference.

"Unesco and the Al Fozan Foundation are celebrating their work to show that when science is open to everyone, it becomes a powerful tool for solving real-world problems and building peace," she says.