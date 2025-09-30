Tanzania: Whirlwind of Drone Technology in Tanzania Hits As It Embraces Agricultural Drones

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Agriculture has launched a ten-day training program on the operation of agricultural drones for agricultural experts, as part of a strategy to strengthen the use of modern technologies in increasing productivity and farmers' income.

The training that began today in Dodoma was launched by the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in charge of Irrigation and Agricultural Equipment, Athumani Kilundumya, who urged agricultural experts to ensure that the skills they acquire are applied practically and directly benefit farmers.

Additionally, he said that the government's goal is to help farmers increase their income and make the agricultural sector a catalyst for economic development.

He further stated that the use of drones in agricultural activities such as soil analysis, farm monitoring, and pesticide application is vital for enhancing efficiency and reducing production costs.

The training is conducted by ROKO DC Company from India, in collaboration with experts from various departments and institutions of the Ministry of Agriculture and its stakeholders, including the Build a Better Tomorrow (BBT) program, the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), the Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA), the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA), and the Cashew Board.