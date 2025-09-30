Tanzania: Whirlwind of Drone Technology in Tanzania Hits As It Embraces Agricultural Drones

29 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Agriculture has launched a ten-day training program on the operation of agricultural drones for agricultural experts, as part of a strategy to strengthen the use of modern technologies in increasing productivity and farmers' income.

The training that began today in Dodoma was launched by the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in charge of Irrigation and Agricultural Equipment, Athumani Kilundumya, who urged agricultural experts to ensure that the skills they acquire are applied practically and directly benefit farmers.

Additionally, he said that the government's goal is to help farmers increase their income and make the agricultural sector a catalyst for economic development.

ALSO READ: Tanzania seeks to turn Dodoma into a central zone's tourism hub

He further stated that the use of drones in agricultural activities such as soil analysis, farm monitoring, and pesticide application is vital for enhancing efficiency and reducing production costs.

The training is conducted by ROKO DC Company from India, in collaboration with experts from various departments and institutions of the Ministry of Agriculture and its stakeholders, including the Build a Better Tomorrow (BBT) program, the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), the Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA), the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA), and the Cashew Board.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.