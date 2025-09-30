Tanzania Seeks to Turn Dodoma Into a Central Zone's Tourism Hub

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has begun implementing an ambitious strategy to improve tourism attractions in Dodoma and the central region to them attract domestic and foreign tourists

The strategy aims to strengthen infrastructure and services in the areas of Mkungunero, Swaga Swaga Reserve, and the ancient Kondoa Irangi paintings, where the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is collaborating with the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) and private stakeholders.

THE Acting Director of Tourism Development, Dainess Kunzugala, said the move aims to ensure that these attractions have good roads, modern hotels starting from three stars, essential social services, as well as various tourist products and activities.

Director of Epic Adventures, Joel Massai, said the private sector is committed to collaborating with the government to promote and improve Dodoma's attractions.

"I emphasize that Dodoma Region is blessed with unique attractions that can make it a tourism hub for the central region," he explained.

For his part, TFS Central Zone Senior Assistant Commissioner, Mathew Kiondo, said some of Dodoma's major attractions are located in game reserves managed by TFS, which are being developed and protected to stimulate eco-tourism.

TTB Central Zone Senior Tourism Officer, George Mwagane, said major national projects, including the SGR and the construction of Msalato International Airport, will be a catalyst for promoting tourism in the region.

Kondoa Irangi Station Manager, Zuberi Mabie, said the number of domestic tourists has increased from 1,287 in 2018 to 7,654 in 2024.

"International tourists are increasing from 171 in 2020 to 541 in 2024, thanks to government investment in infrastructure and quality services.

World Tourism Day was celebrated on September 27 under the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Development", where more than 40 participants participated in a two-day visit to the historical center of Kolo, Kondoa.