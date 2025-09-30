Tanzania Orders Small-Scale Miners to Embrace Geoscientific Surveys

Geita — SMALL-SCALE miners in the country have been urged to conduct geoscientific surveys in their mining areas before starting mining to determine the geological conditions and the presence of minerals, which will increase production and bring productivity, including avoiding the loss of their capital.

This was stated today by the Chief Geophysicist of the Geology and Minerals Research Institute of Tanzania (GST) Octavian Minja while speaking to leaders of the Tanzania Women Miners Association (TAWOMA) who visited the GST pavilion at the ongoing National Mining Technology Exhibition at the Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan grounds, Bombambili, Geita Municipality.

Explaining the machines and equipment used by GST in various studies, Minja said that GST has modern machines, including _magnetometer machines, GDD (ERT/IP) machines, and ADEM Terrameter_ used to determine the characteristics of rocks and mineral-bearing rocks that accurately indicate the direction of mineral-bearing rocks.

"GST is a government institution responsible for conducting mineral studies in the country for over 100 years now. Through these studies, GST has succeeded in collecting a lot of geoscientific information in various parts of the country that are treasures for the nation and stakeholders in the Mining Sector.

Explaining the state of research in the country, Minja explained that, so far, GST has conducted 16 percent geophysical research, 24 percent geochemical research, and 98 percent geology research, so he has urged miners in the country, especially small-scale miners, to use the information to increase mineral production and their overall income.