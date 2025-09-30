Tanzania Hits Sky-High Success in Mining, Mineral Value Addition

Geita — The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Doto Biteko, has stated that the growth of mining and mineral value-added activities in the country has driven a significant increase in electricity demand.

Speaking at the closing of the 8th Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita, he said the government is continuing to extend electricity supply to mining areas as well as to mineral refining and value addition industries to ensure uninterrupted production and improved efficiency.

Elaborating, Dr Biteko noted that the growth of the mining sector goes hand in hand with increased electricity demand in the country, citing that in Geita, more than 30 megawatts are currently being used, unlike in the past.

Moreover, he stated that the government is committed to ensuring that electricity continues to reach mines, small-scale miners, and value-added industries, so that the sector can continue to grow rapidly and create more jobs.

ALSO READ: GST trumpets for its crucibles; they are ideal for smelting gold samples

He also said that the mining sector has remained resilient over the past four years and has now established itself as one of the key pillars of the national economy.

Earlier, while touring the exhibition booths, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) revealed that it has already purchased over 10 tonnes of gold worth 2.5tri/- as part of its strategy to strengthen national reserves and shield the economy from global shocks.