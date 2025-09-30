Ethiopia Moves Ever Closer to WTO Accession, Says Trade & Regional Integration Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is on the verge of becoming a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trade and Regional Integration Minister, Kassahun Gofe revealed.

In a press briefing today, Kassahun announced that the 6th Working Party meeting on Ethiopia's WTO accession process had been successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the nation's pursuit of global economic integration through membership in the world trade body.

He noted that the meeting marks a critical stage in the long-standing process required for a country to join the global trade body, praising the achievement as a historic milestone.

The Minister pointed that the progress made in the 6th working party meeting indicates that Ethiopia is closer than ever to WTO membership, signaling a strong forward momentum after 23 years of negotiations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The elements of the 6th working party approved to be compiled as draft working party report, he noted.

In the 6th working party meeting, Ethiopia has actively engaged in bilateral negotiation with 18 countries that the nation already successfully completed the negotiation with 6 of them, he stated.

Recalling that Ethiopia--one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, first launched its bid to join the WTO in 2003, the Minister underscored. Kassahun is confident that its membership would grant the country wider access to global markets, attract increased foreign investment, and reinforce ongoing economic reforms by harmonizing its trade laws with international standards.

The minister elaborated that this latest advancement strengthens Ethiopia's position within the global trading community and brings it one step closer to realizing the economic benefits of full WTO integration.