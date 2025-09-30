Ethiopia: Coffee Authority Rolls Out Strategic Measures to Elevate Ethiopia's International Competitiveness

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has announced an aggressive plan to strengthen the country's coffee sector this year, with a strategic focus on substantially improving both quality and quantity to sharpen its international competitiveness.

As part of this drive, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority today inaugurated the Dilla Coffee Quality Inspection and Certification Center, the first of its kind in the region.

The facility is expected to ease the burden on coffee suppliers by shortening the trade chain, reducing costs, and improving efficiency.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Director General of ECTA, Adugna Debela underscored that Ethiopia is committed to supplying high-quality coffee to the global market.

He explained that expanding inspection and certification centers is essential to realizing this ambition, particularly for Yirgachefe coffee, which enjoys worldwide recognition for its distinct flavor profile.

Adugna also emphasized that the new center must ensure a consistent product supply in order to operate at full capacity.

In the same vein, Abebayehu Tadesse, Deputy Chief Administrator of the Southern Ethiopia Regional State, highlighted the region's natural advantages for coffee cultivation.

He noted that areas such as Yirgachefe and Amaro are especially renowned for their premium-quality coffee.

Beyond safeguarding standards, he said, the new center will also serve as a hub for research and training, enabling farmers to adopt improved practices.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of establishing an efficient marketing system to overcome existing challenges in the sector.

Similarly, Zinabu Wolde, Chief Administrator of Gedeo Zone, pointed out that ongoing coffee renovation activities in the zone have already boosted both the volume and quality of production.

According to him, efforts are also underway to strengthen direct foreign trade linkages so that producer farmers can secure greater benefits from their coffee.

From the perspective of local suppliers, the new facility has long been a necessity.

Iyasu Warasa, Chairman of the Gedeo Zone Coffee Suppliers Association, on his part, explained that the construction of the center responds to a long-standing demand from suppliers.

He further noted that having the facility in Dilla city will significantly cut transportation costs and minimize delays in the trade process.

The association, he revealed, invested over 17 million birr to ensure the center meets required standards, with the ultimate goal of positioning it to grow into an exporter in its own right.

The inauguration ceremony brought together senior federal, regional, and zonal officials, alongside farmers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders in the coffee sector, demonstrating the collective commitment to strengthening Ethiopia's coffee competitiveness on the global stage.