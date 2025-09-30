Ethiopian Scholars Urged to Bolster National Dev't With Solution-Oriented Research

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Education has urged scholars to bolster national development by prioritizing problem-solving research.

Opening the 22nd International Research Workshop at Hawassa University, a collaborative event with the Ethiopian Research Institute of Addis Ababa University, Minister of Education Professor Berhanu Nega stressed that scholars must play a central role in sustaining the country's transformation and effectively and sustainably addressing societal challenges.

He emphasized that holding research workshops regularly and consistently is vital to enhancing scholars' role in nation-building.

The minister also argued that holding such forums only once every three years is insufficient to keep pace with global advancements, and recommended that research workshops be conducted annually to ensure Ethiopia's academic community remains relevant and impactful.

Professor Berhanu also urged researchers to produce evidence-based policy inputs that not only strengthen nation-building but also effectively counter negative narratives and rumors circulating on social media.

Hawassa University Vice President, Chirotaw Ayele, noted that the findings and results presented at this year's workshop will serve as valuable inputs for national policy formulation and development, further explaining that hosting the event creates significant opportunities for both the university and the city of Hawassa.

Yohannes Adge, Director of the Ethiopian Research Institute at Addis Ababa University, highlighted the workshop's long history, noting that the international event has been held for over 60 years in various countries.

He explained that in Ethiopia, the triennial event has already provided vital resources for policymakers and practitioners, adding that hosting the workshop strengthens platforms for idea exchange, collaborative projects, and academic partnerships.

The five-day workshop brings together participants from across Ethiopia and abroad, including Beyene Berassa, Deputy Chief Administrator of the Sidama Regional State, the Mayor of Hawassa City, representatives from the German and French embassies, and researchers from universities and research institutions on different continents.