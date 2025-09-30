Nigeria: Peter Obi Is Labour Party's Problem - Factional Edo Chair

A factional Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party, Elizabeth Ativie, has accused the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, of being the party's problem.

Ativie, who leads the faction loyal to the party national chairman, Julius Abure, said this while condemning the attack on Abure at the Benin Airport by Ms Precious Oruche, Alias 'Mama P'

She described Ms Oruche and "the so called Obedient group" as not only misguided, but had become delusional and paranoid over the inability of Obi to usurp or turn the party and its leadership as his fiefdom.

"We want to state clearly that the problem in the Labour Party was created by Obi. It was him and Dr. Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State that convened the ill-fated and illegally expanded stakeholders meeting in Umuahia, on September 4, 2024 for the sole purpose of removing a legally constituted National Working Committee of the party through underhand means," she alleged.

She alleged that after achieving over 6 million votes in the 2023 election with the huge electoral capital working for him, instead of Obi to concentrate on how to win more sympathy, structures and followers, he resorted to fighting leaders of the party.

Ativie added that Obi cannot be a good leader, "as he lacks the competence, character and capacity to actualise the vision of a new Nigeria."

She added, "A leader who cannot advise or guide his followers properly, can hardly be a good leader. It is even more dangerous to entrust the whole Nigeria into such one's care."

She said after the party lost the presidential election, Obi should have called an enlarged meeting of his members, encouraged them and strategized to build the party but he has started moving from one alliance to another.

She alleged that the problem that emanated from the party primary in Edo, Anambra, Plateau, Borno states, amongst others, Obi could not solve anyone before the governorship election.

She added, "For instance, the party leader met in Abuja including Obi and resolved that the party will choose its governorship candidate in Edo election would come from Central as other parties and should between Kenneth Imasuagbon and Sergus Ogu, but unfortunately Obi came to Edo and raised the hands of Bar. Olumede Akpata from South to our surprise."

"The wind has blown and Nigerians have seen the true dictatorial nature of a would-have-been President of Nigeria. Peter Obi since then has been jumping from one alliance to another and it is becoming clearer that he has shot himself politically on his feet."

She, however, absolved Abure of all the allegations made by Ms Oruche and warned that they would seek protection from the authorities against any premeditated actions against the party or its officials.