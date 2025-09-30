Ethiopia, Italy Sign Over 4 Million Euros Agreement to Strengthen Shire & Gondar Hospitals

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Italy signed a 4.1 million Euros agreement to strengthen healthcare services in Shire and Gondar hospitals, reaffirming their longstanding partnership in resilience, recovery, and development.

The agreement was signed by Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, and the Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Agostino Palese to strengthen the Shire and Gondar Hospitals in Tigray and Amhara regions respectively.

Speaking during the occasion, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said with an investment of 4.l million Euros, this project will restore essential healthcare for more than 15 million people.

For the minister, the project also reflects Ethiopia's commitment to build an inclusive, resilient health system that leaves no one behind.

For decades, Italy has been a steadfast friend and ally, he said, adding the cooperation of the two countries spans agriculture, culture, renewable energy and education, among others.

Under the new Ethio-Italian Cooperation Framework totaling 250 million Euros, with 210 million Euros in soft loans and 40 million Euros in grants, both countries are expanding access to essential services, creating jobs, and investing in sustainable growth, it was indicated.

Ethiopia is also working with Italy and partners such as UNIDO to strengthen climate resilience in agriculture, especially in the coffee sector, which faces growing climate risks, Ahmed elaborated.

Through ongoing engagement with Italy's Climate Fund, we aim to ensure coffee remains a sustainable source of livelihoods and pride for millions of Ethiopians, he further affirmed.

Similarly, Italy's Ambassador to Ethiopia Agostino Palese commended the strong partnership between the countries, reaffirming the commitment of Italy for the realization of the project.