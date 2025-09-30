South Africa: Prisons to Roll Out Cellphone Signal-Blocking Tech - South African News Briefs - September 30, 2025

Prisons to Roll Out Cellphone Signal-Blocking Tech

South African prisons are gearing up for the introduction of cellphone signal-blocking technology to prevent inmates from ordering crimes from behind prison walls, reports EWN. This comes after Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis raised an alarm over an extortion racket at Pollsmoor Prison. The mayor said he's been promised by Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald that a tender process is underway to acquire the signal-blocking technology for prisons. National Correctional Services Commissioner Samuel Thobakgale confirmed the plans during his visit to Pollsmoor. Thobakgale said that the systems will be set up carefully to avoid disrupting justice operations. He also revealed that some prison officials have been caught smuggling phones and face disciplinary and criminal action.

KwaZulu-Natal Education Faces Severe Funding Shortfall

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is facing a financial crisis and requires approximately R3.4 billion to stabilize its operations, reports SABC News. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube held an urgent meeting in Durban after months of challenges, including the closure of early childhood centres, unpaid teachers, and service providers. The provincial treasury has taken over the department's finances following alleged mismanagement, and steps are being taken to audit ghost employees and learners. Gwarube said that there is progress in reducing ghost employees.

Cape Town CBD Blaze Contained, Cause Still Unknown

The cause of the fire that broke out at a building in Cape Town CBD remains unknown, reports EWN. A fire broke out on the top three floors of a building at the corner of Hans Strijdom and Bree streets. All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the blaze, which started in the external ventilation ducting system, was contained by 2 pm. Crews from Roeland Street and Salt River responded with a specialised vehicle to access the fire and bring it under control.

