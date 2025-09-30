Kenya: Aviation Workers Suspend Strike for Two Days to Allow Talks

30 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Aviation workers have suspended their planned strike for two days to allow negotiations with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The move follows a court directive requiring KAA and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) to reconcile their differences before industrial action proceeds.

"The deliberations concluded at around 7:45 pm and the meeting was adjourned until tomorrow morning when we will resume conciliation again," KAWU said in a statement, adding that a report will be filed in court on Wednesday ahead of a Thursday session.

Last week, KAWU issued a seven-day strike notice accusing the KAA board of incompetence and threatening action unless six grievances were resolved.

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema cited "loss of faith in the KAA Board of Directors" as a key grievance, pointing to poor governance, inefficiencies, and what he termed questionable decisions, including the controversial Adani lease deal.

