South Africa: Ethekwini Renews Groundbreaking Partnership With Leading Universities

The eThekwini Municipality has renewed its long-standing partnership with five leading institutions of higher learning, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth.

On Friday, the municipality signed a new three-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Stellenbosch University, the University of South Africa, the Durban University of Technology, and the Mangosuthu University of Technology.

The partnership will unlock new skills, spark innovation, and co-create solutions to tackle the city's developmental and socio-economic challenges, building a smarter, more inclusive, and opportunity-filled Durban for all.

Established in 2011, this visionary partnership has become a cornerstone of eThekwini's development strategy, a living example of what is possible when academia and local government unite to tackle real-world challenges.

EThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba hailed the renewal of an agreement, describing it as a powerful recommitment to the city's transformation agenda.

"This agreement is more than a renewal, it is reaffirmation of the power of collaboration, the spirit of innovation, and our shared commitment to building a better future for the city and its people," Xaba said.

He emphasised that by working hand-in-hand with universities, the municipality is building a city that is not only smart and sustainable, but also "inclusive and just."

At the heart of the collaboration is the Municipal Institute of Learning (MILE), a pioneering platform that has positioned Durban as a global centre for municipal learning and innovation.

Through MILE, the city has become a beacon of knowledge exchange, attracting thought leaders, researchers, and changemakers dedicated to improving urban life.

According to Xaba, the partnership is mutually beneficial: universities contribute cutting-edge research, innovation, and intellectual capacity, while the municipality provides fertile ground for applied learning, community engagement, and real-world impact.

Together, they are turning academic insight into tangible solutions to improve the municipality.

Through this impactful collaboration, eThekwini has also distinguished itself nationally, holding the highest number of PhD holders of any municipality in the country - a reflection of its dedication to intellectual growth and excellence.

Higher learning institutions have pledged to continue to work closely with the municipality to co-create solutions that respond more effectively to the city's development challenges.

Xaba said investing in this partnership is a powerful reminder that no single institution can solve society's challenges alone.

