Uganda: NUP 'First Ladies' Join Kawempe Court for Party Supporters Bail Hearing

29 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

The wives of National Unity Platform (NUP) party principals have arrived at the Kawempe Court to stand in solidarity with jailed supporters, including top aides of Robert Kyagulanyi.

Missus Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi and Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi joined NUP leaders at the court on Monday as the party supporters and top aides of Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, are due for bail hearing.

The court was scheduled for 9am but accused persons, who include Bobi Wine's chief bodyguard Edward Ssebuufu, aka Eddy Mutwe, NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Mufumbiro, aide Achileo Kivumbi, and NUP Leadership Institute director Doreen Kaija, were only brought in at 2.25pm.

The suspects were filed in pairs, cuffed on one hand each. They raised their fists defiantly in the air and shouted the People Power slogan as they walked into the court under tight prisons security.

This is a developing story

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.