Uganda: NUP 'First Ladies' Join Kawempe Court for Party Supporters Bail Hearing

The wives of National Unity Platform (NUP) party principals have arrived at the Kawempe Court to stand in solidarity with jailed supporters, including top aides of Robert Kyagulanyi.

Missus Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi and Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi joined NUP leaders at the court on Monday as the party supporters and top aides of Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, are due for bail hearing.

The court was scheduled for 9am but accused persons, who include Bobi Wine's chief bodyguard Edward Ssebuufu, aka Eddy Mutwe, NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Mufumbiro, aide Achileo Kivumbi, and NUP Leadership Institute director Doreen Kaija, were only brought in at 2.25pm.

The suspects were filed in pairs, cuffed on one hand each. They raised their fists defiantly in the air and shouted the People Power slogan as they walked into the court under tight prisons security.

This is a developing story