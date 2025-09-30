Uganda: FDC 2026-2031 Manifesto Targets Economic Reform, Job Creation, and Governance Overhaul

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has unveiled its 2026-2031 manifesto under the theme "Fixing the Economy; Money in Our Pockets," outlining an ambitious plan to tackle Uganda's economic challenges, youth unemployment, governance deficits, and gaps in social services.

The manifesto identifies key priority areas and promises a people-centered government committed to reviving the economy, reducing inequality, and restoring public trust in institutions.

At the heart of the plan is a commitment to address Uganda's struggling economy. The FDC criticized what it calls "reckless financial management" under the current regime, noting that public debt has surged beyond the 50% GDP threshold.

The party promises strict fiscal discipline, reduced borrowing, and targeted investment in productive sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and cooperatives.

Reviving cooperative unions is highlighted as a strategy to boost household incomes and expand rural employment.

Youth unemployment is another central concern. According to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, over four million young Ugandans are classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training).

The FDC plans to generate jobs by filling all government vacancies, stimulating employment-rich sectors, aligning the education system with market demands, and investing in vocational and technical training.

The manifesto also addresses declining health and education services. It promises to overhaul the healthcare system to ensure affordable and accessible treatment and to improve education quality and infrastructure.

Additionally, the party pledges to lower the cost of living by subsidizing basic services and ensuring access to clean water, electricity, and transport.

Labeling the current governance structure as dysfunctional, the FDC pledges to restore the independence of key institutions such as the judiciary and Parliament.

The party accuses the ruling regime of weaponizing state institutions and passing "anti-people laws." It promises electoral reforms, protection of civil liberties, and a peaceful transition of power--a milestone Uganda has yet to achieve since independence.

Amid growing tribal and regional tensions, the FDC pledges to unite Ugandans under the slogan "One Uganda, One People."

It also commits to playing an active diplomatic role in resolving regional conflicts, particularly in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, given their economic and humanitarian impact on Uganda.

With this roadmap, the FDC positions itself as a credible alternative in the 2026 general elections, offering what it calls a "social contract" with Ugandans built on transparency, accountability, and economic transformation.

"This manifesto is not just a promise--it is a commitment to build a Uganda where every citizen has money in their pockets and dignity in their lives," said James Nathan Nandala Mafabi during the launch.