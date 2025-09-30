South Africa: Health Committee Chairperson Notes SIU's Tembisa Hospital Findings, Calls for Consequences

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, today expressed grave concern over findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which show the misappropriation of over R2 billion intended for healthcare services at Tembisa Hospital.

The SIU released its interim report on Monday.

The report on the SIU's investigation into allegations of maladministration at Tembisa Hospital revealed at least three coordinated syndicates involving officials and service providers who were responsible for the looting of over R2 billion. The findings show that at least 15 current and former officials were involved in activities ranging from corruption, money laundering and collusion to bid rigging with improperly appointed service providers. According to the SIU, the number of identified officials is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

Dr Dhlomo said the committee views these findings as serious and very concerning. He said that the findings reveal acts of criminality, which are a profound breach of public confidence and an unacceptable diversion of much-needed health resources from the most vulnerable members of society.

The Chairperson welcomed the SIU's ongoing efforts to identify implicated officials and recover stolen funds. "Some of these officials supported the syndicates with impunity, and there must be consequences. Such criminality cannot go unpunished," he said.

Dr Dhlomo also welcomed the referral of matters to the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies. "The committee will monitor the progress of this closely to ensure that accountability is upheld at all levels. It is only through decisive corrective action that public confidence in the healthcare system can be restored."

The Chairperson said the committee will engage with the Department of Health and the SIU to receive further briefings on the findings and progress of this investigation. "The law should take its course for those implicated". He said the committee will continue to exercise its oversight role to ensure that such abuses are not repeated and that the integrity of the health system is safeguarded in the interest of all South Africans.