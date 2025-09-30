Uganda: Joyce Bagala, Sseggona Dropped By NUP

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has dropped Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala and Busiro East legislator Medard Lubega Sseggona from its list of parliamentary flagbearers, replacing them with new entrants in one of the party's boldest vetting outcomes yet.

Bagala, a key voice in NUP's parliamentary caucus, has been replaced by Prossy Mukisa as the Mityana Woman MP candidate.

The former editor at Next Media appears to have paid the price for a cautious approach at the height of the party's infighting between its then two principals Robert Kyagulanyi and Mathias Mpuuga.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ms Bagala always maintained Mpuuga was her long-time friend, refused to append her signature on a censure motion and attended several events organised by Mpuuga where the party largely stayed away.

In Busiro East, party officials handed the ticket to musician Paul Owor Walukagga, widely known as "Lule Sizza Man," ending Sseggona's long stint as NUP's choice for the constituency.

The reshuffle also saw Rubaga South MP Aloysius Mukasa dropped in favor of Nassolo Eugenia. Party officials said the changes followed a fresh vetting exercise designed to boost grassroots support and front candidates they believe can deliver stronger performances in 2026.

"The process is about renewal and positioning the party to win. We have to make tough calls," a party insider told reporters.

The decision has stirred mixed reactions within NUP. Supporters of the shake-up hail it as a sign of rejuvenation, arguing that the party needs to energize its line-up with new voices.

But others warn that discarding experienced legislators like Bagala and Sseggona could erode NUP's strength in Parliament.

Sseggona, a veteran lawyer and one of NUP's most prominent MPs, has been a visible figure in opposition politics, while Bagala has been a strong presence in Mityana and nationally.

Their exclusion is being seen by analysts as a calculated risk, signaling NUP's willingness to gamble on fresh faces with wider public appeal.