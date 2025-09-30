Uganda: NUP Confirms Zahara Luyirika to Replace Ssewanyana in Makindye West

Kampala -- The National Unity Platform (NUP) has confirmed Zahara Luyirika as its flagbearer for Makindye West, replacing Allan Ssewanyana ahead of the 2026 elections.

Luyirika, who had earlier sought the party's ticket for the Kampala Woman MP seat, was endorsed after what officials described as "careful consideration of both her capacity and the needs of the constituency."

Party insiders describe her as a disciplined and dynamic leader with strong grassroots appeal, particularly among young people and women.

They argue that her experience in civic leadership positions her to consolidate NUP's dominance in Makindye West.

Ssewanyana, the sitting MP, has been weighed down by protracted legal battles that have raised doubts about his ability to fully discharge his parliamentary duties.

NUP officials said the decision was necessary to guarantee effective representation for the constituency.

Reactions have been mixed. Supporters of Luyirika welcomed the development, calling her a fresh voice who can inject new energy into the area.

However, some loyalists questioned the sidelining of other Makindye West figures who had long been close to Ssewanyana.

Analysts say the move reflects NUP's wider strategy of grooming new leaders while carefully managing succession in constituencies where incumbents face political or legal hurdles.

With her confirmation, focus now turns to whether Luyirika can unite the constituency and maintain NUP's stronghold in Makindye West, one of its most reliable bases in Kampala.