Uganda: Bobi Launches 11-Point Manifesto for 2026 Presidential Bid

Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, has launched an 11-point manifesto under the National Unity Platform (NUP), outlining a vision to "reset" Uganda through sweeping political, economic, and social reforms ahead of the 2026 elections.

Speaking in Kagoma, Jinja District, Kyagulanyi addressed thousands of supporters, presenting a detailed policy agenda he says is necessary to tackle Uganda's deep-rooted political and governance challenges.

He emphasized the urgent need for total reform and a fresh start for the nation.

In his address, Kyagulanyi stressed restoring constitutionalism, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, which he said have been eroded under the current regime.

He committed to reviving the health sector by increasing the number of medical professionals and ensuring every Health Centre III has a qualified doctor.

He also promised to restore presidential term limits, reduce the size of government by trimming the cabinet to 20 ministers, and cut the number of MPs and their salaries to redirect resources to critical sectors.

"Our country is in problems but the problems which Uganda finds itself in now are almost impossible to solve, but I can tell you we can fix them if we start afresh, if we press the reset button like in phones," Kyagulanyi said.

"The NUP government plans to press the reset button--we are going to reset Uganda. We are going to break down the old system and start a new system, a system that makes sense."

He also pledged to reduce presidential powers, establish an independent judicial appointments commission to strengthen judiciary independence, end trials of civilians in military courts, and unconditionally release all political prisoners on day one of his administration.

On governance and transparency, Kyagulanyi promised annual transparency reports to combat corruption and criticized what he called extravagant spending and a culture of impunity, citing presidential motorcades, numerous advisors, and the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), whose roles he plans to scrap.

Kyagulanyi said his government would end the commercialization of politics, provide free rural electrification, halve electricity tariffs, and reduce water charges to 19 shillings per jerrycan.

He also committed to free education, free school meals, free scholastic materials including sanitary pads, and a curriculum focusing on Academics, Agriculture, Athletics, and Arts to better equip youth for employment.

He concluded by emphasizing national unity and reconciliation, promising that his administration would not be vindictive but focused on forgiveness, healing, and development.

He called on Ugandans to rally behind his vision for a "new Uganda."