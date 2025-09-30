Uganda: Court Sets October 3 for Bail Ruling of 10 NUP Leaders

The Chief Magistrate's Court in Kawempe has scheduled October 3, 2025, to deliver a ruling on the bail application of ten National Unity Platform (NUP) members, including Eddy Mutwe, Mufumbiro, Achileo Kivumbi, and Doreen Kaija.

The accused face charges of unlawful drilling and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The matter was heard before Magistrate Damalie Agumaasiimwe in a packed courtroom attended by 18 defense lawyers, two state attorneys, and numerous supporters of the accused.

State Attorney Sharon Nambuya opposed the bail applications, describing the offenses as serious and punishable by up to seven years in prison.

She said there is a risk the accused could interfere with investigations or coerce witnesses if released.

The prosecution also questioned the credibility of proposed sureties, citing inconsistencies in documents and noting that some were either significantly older or younger than the accused.

Kemigisha Sharon, one of the proposed sureties, is herself under investigation for ID card fraud, disqualifying her as a substantial surety.

Lead defense counsel Samuel Muyizzi argued that the accused are entitled to bail as a constitutional right and that none have prior convictions.

He said the alleged offenses do not attract the death penalty or life imprisonment and that the accused have strong community ties. Muyizzi also defended the credibility of the proposed sureties.

Magistrate Agumaasiimwe urged both parties to embrace the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECMIS) to ensure timely handling of the case.

She granted the state leave to verify documents submitted for accused persons A4 and A6, noting discrepancies in their application.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with the prosecution warning that granting bail could send the wrong message. The court will deliver its final decision on October 3, 2025.