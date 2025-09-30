Uganda: Four Judges to Hear Long-Delayed Trial of ADF Leader Mukulu

The long-awaited trial of suspected Allied Democratic Forces commander Jamil Mukulu and his co-accused resumed on Monday at the International Crimes Division of the High Court, with a four-judge panel presiding.

At 12:45 p.m., the judges, Justice Dr Andrew Bashaija, Justice Michael Elubu, Justice Susan Okalany, and Justice Mubiru, entered a packed courtroom.

The session was supported by ICD Registrar HW Hatanga Harty, amid heavy security surrounding the court premises.

Before public proceedings, prosecution and defense teams met privately to address key legal points.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko and Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, faced a defense team including Caleb Alaka and Senior Counsel Henry Kunya.

The defense raised objections to the prolonged nature of the case, arguing that the State is not ready to proceed despite the accused being detained for over 112 years.

"We are praying for the dismissal of the charges against the accused due to lack of readiness by the prosecution," said Alaka.

"This is not only a violation of their right to a fair trial but also an abuse of the judicial process."

Patrick Kasumba, another defense lawyer, added: "Justice delayed is justice buried. The State has not justified the delay. The seven convicts were dealt with a year ago, why hasn't the indictment been amended?"

Defense counsel Sylvia Namawejje also warned of the human rights implications of the drawn-out process.

Victims' counsel Sarah Awello urged the court to reject dismissal, emphasizing that victims deserve a full trial.

"An adjournment may be frustrating, but dismissal would be devastating for the victims. Some witnesses are based in Kampala, it shouldn't be too difficult for the prosecution to produce them," she said.

The prosecution plans to call 55 witnesses during the trial.

The panel rejected the defense's motion to dismiss the case, stressing the importance of hearing it on its merits.

"It is not in the interest of justice to dismiss this case at this stage," said Justice Dr. Andrew Bashaija. "All parties are entitled to justice. The matter should be heard on its merits."

The court confirmed that no amendment to the indictment is necessary and set the next trial date for October 1, 2025. Both parties were instructed to agree on admissible evidence before then.

Jamilu Mukulu and co-accused face terrorism charges linked to deadly ADF attacks, including the murder of Muslim clerics Sheikh Yunus Abubaker Mandanga and Dr Abdul Qadir Muwaya, the Bugiri Police Station attack, and the 1998 Kichwamba Technical Institute massacre, where over 80 students were killed.

The accused were arrested between 2014 and 2015 in Uganda and Tanzania and have been on remand since.