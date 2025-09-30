South Africa: Domestic Violence Helpline Saves Lives but It Needs Public Support

The helpline plays a crucial role getting victims of violence swiftly into shelters

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa is hoping to raise R500,000 to keep its national helpline running smoothly.

The helpline receives 4,000 to 6,000 calls annually.

Based in Johannesburg, the helpline is operated by six trained social workers and a large team of NSMSA staff members.

Five years ago, the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) launched a domestic violence helpline. The organisation is trying to raise funds to keep the helpline operational.

The NSMSA have started a crowdfunding campaign on Back-a-Buddy hoping to raise R500,000 to keep the helpline running until June next year.

The toll-free line runs 24 hours a day by six social workers. It also has support staff and security. Its monthly expenses, according to Anisa Moosa the NSMSA coordinator, are R136,000. Funding is provided by the Ford Foundation, but the organisation needs public support to be sustainable for the long run.

The operation started at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Cape Town but relocated to Johannesburg in 2022. It has an average of 4,000 to 6,000 calls annually.

Moosa explains: "When a call is received, the social worker on duty provides basic support while listening to the callers' experience and assessing the level of risk."

"Once it is established that the caller is a victim of gender based violence and is ready to be placed in a shelter, a screening process is undertaken to collect relevant information about the circumstances of the victim."

Then enquiries are made with shelters in the area to find space.

The caller is then contacted to confirm placement and a referral letter is sent to the shelter. An Uber is then booked for the caller to transport her safely to the shelter.

Though the helpline is for victims of GBV, Moosa said they also deal with calls from people needing "homeless shelters, child protection services, those for the elderly, family-related matters and non-GBV trauma".

"The 24-hour GBV shelter placement services are a lifeline for survivors. Victims may need to escape their abusers at any time and leave without warning." This is done at no cost, discreetly, minimizing the threat of further violence, said Moosa.

"Traditional services operating during business hours fail to meet this urgent need, leaving individuals vulnerable."

Moosa said because shelters nationally have been facing funding challenges, with some shelters in KZN, Gauteng and Free State having to close, suspend services or receive less funding. This means it is sometimes harder for helpline staff to place survivors in shelters.

The helpline can be accessed via a toll-free number, SMS, WhatsApp or email.

Moosa said that a challenge they have is receiving adequate help from the police after 8pm.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development said it was aware that the helpline was in financial need.

The department funds 26 GBV shelters in the province. The funding allocation for its Victim Empowerment Programme has increased from R70-million in 2024/2025 to R78 million in 2025/2026. This includes a funding allocation of over R34-million for shelters.

To contact the National GBV Shelter Helpline, call 0800 001 005 or SMS, WhatsApp or Please Call Me 082 057 8600 | 082 058 2215 | 072 230 7147, or email to [email protected].