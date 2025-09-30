Seychelles Presidential Vote Heads to Run-Off

Seychelles is set for a presidential election run-off after no candidate secured an outright majority. Opposition leader Patrick Herminie won 48.8% of the vote, while incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan received 46.4%, the electoral commission announced.

According to the electoral rules, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner, and a run-off election has subsequently been scheduled for next week.

Ramkalawan, seeking a second term with his Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party, campaigned on economic recovery and sustainability. His main challenger, Herminie, is from the United Seychelles party, which dominated the country's political landscape from 1977 until 2020, when it lost its majority to Ramkalawan's party.

The United Seychelles party regained control of parliament in the parallel elections.

Smaller candidates are expected to play a major role in the run-off, with controversy over leasing on Assumption Island emerging as a major factor.