Somalia Envoy Helps Secure Release of Over 50 Citizens Jailed in DR Congo

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Somalia's ambassador to Tanzania, who also represents the country in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has secured the release of more than 50 Somali nationals previously held in Congolese prisons, officials said Tuesday.

Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan led diplomatic efforts that resulted in the release of the detainees, who had been jailed across several regions of DRC, including the city of Lubumbashi.

"The release came after a formal request I submitted three days ago to the DRC ambassador to Tanzania, Jean Pierre Massala," Ambassador Ilyas told local media.

The Somali nationals were reportedly being held on various immigration-related offenses. Their release follows sustained engagement by Somalia's diplomatic mission, which has vowed to continue advocating for Somali citizens detained abroad.

Many of the released individuals are expected to return home in the coming days, officials added.

The development highlights the plight of Somali nationals detained across Africa and beyond. Somalia's government recently repatriated nearly 200 citizens from prisons in Libya following months of diplomatic negotiations.

Mogadishu has reiterated its commitment to protecting its citizens overseas and strengthening consular services to support those in legal or humanitarian distress.