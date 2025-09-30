Nigeria: Lagos Govt Urged to Lift Suspension On Safe Abortion Guidelines

The Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) Africa has called on the Lagos State Government to immediately lift the suspension placed on the Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP) for Legal Indications.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Founding Director of WARDC Africa, made the call in a statement to commemorate World Abortion Day.

WARDC described the suspension as a major setback to women's rights and maternal health, warning that it exposes countless women to unsafe procedures and preventable deaths.

The STOP guidelines, developed by Lagos State, were designed to standardise medical practice and strengthen the capacity of health professionals to provide safe care within the legal framework--particularly where pregnancy threatens the life or physical and mental health of a woman.

"On this World Abortion Day, our plea to the Lagos State Government is simple: lift the suspension on the STOP guidelines immediately," said Dr. Akiyode-Afolabi.

She stressed that the suspension denies victims of rape and incest the full range of medical services due to them under Nigerian law, including provisions under the domesticated Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

"For survivors of rape and incest, safe termination of pregnancy is not merely a medical procedure but a pathway to reclaiming their bodily autonomy, mental health, and dignity," Akiyode-Afolabi said.

WARDC commended states that have taken progressive steps to implement or clarify reproductive health provisions, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to demonstrate similar leadership.

The group demanded the immediate reinstatement of the STOP guidelines, explicit inclusion of rape and incest survivors in the framework, and prioritisation of women's health and rights over political or religious sentiments.

WARDC reiterated its commitment to working with the government and stakeholders to protect the rights and lives of women and girls across Nigeria.